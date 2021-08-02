Singapore allows walk-in at 11 Moderna Covid-19 vaccination centres

A medical worker prepares a syringe with a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre in Brussels, as part of the vaccination campaign in Belgium on Feb 2, 2021. — Reuters pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, Aug 2 — No prior appointment is needed from today at the 11 Moderna Covid-19 vaccination centres in Singapore, announced the republic’s Ministry of Health (MOH).

It is aimed to further increase the convenience for all Singaporeans, Permanent Residents, and Long-Term Pass holders aged 18 years old and above to get vaccinated, MOH said in a statement today.

The ministry said those who have not yet come forward for their first dose will be able to walk-in to any of the centres.

Since mid-July, Singapore has allowed seniors aged 60 and above to walk into any vaccination centre, polyclinic or participating Public Health Preparedness Clinic to receive their vaccination without an appointment.

Meanwhile, updating on the republic’s national Covid-19 vaccination programme the ministry said Singapore has made good progress thus far.

As of July 31, 2021, it had administered around 7.5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

Around 4.3 million individuals have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, of whom about 3.3 million have completed the full vaccination regimen.

“This means about 61 per cent of Singapore residents have completed the full vaccination regimen,” said the ministry.

MOH said 83 per cent of those aged 60 and above have received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine or booked their appointments, followed by those aged 45 to 59 (88 per cent), aged 40 to 44 (87 per cent), and aged 12 to 39 years (83 per cent). — Bernama