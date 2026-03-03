SINGAPORE, March 3 — Residents in Pasir Ris, Singapore, were treated to an unscheduled — and rather majestic — parade this morning as two horses trotted calmly through the neighbourhood, drawing startled looks, nervous laughter and plenty of smartphone videos.

According to Singapore news site Mothership, the pair wandered along a park connector, drifted past cars and eventually found themselves “taken into custody”, a phrase not usually applied to large, bewildered equines.

In one clip submitted by a Mothership reader, a brown horse wandered onto the road at Elias View as a man tried some gentle persuasion.

“Slowly, slowly. Come here,” he coaxed, before adding that he “hoped to bring [the horse] in”. The horse, unbothered, kept strolling.

Another resident, who gave her name as Salva, told Mothership that she spotted one of the horses at around 11.40am in a nearby landed estate.

It “seemed scared, neighing and walking in circles”, she recalled, prompting her neighbour to call the police.

Officers later guided the escapees back toward their stables.

By the time help arrived, the brown horse was seen surrounded by police cars and uniformed officers, a bright red rope looped around its neck in a polite attempt at reins.

Mothership understands that both runaways had slipped out from Gallop Stable in Pasir Ris Park — suggesting they may simply have decided that Monday mornings should be spent outside, not indoors.

In a response to Mothership, the Singapore Police Force confirmed it had received a call for assistance at about 11.20am.

“Officers responded promptly and worked with stable staff to safely secure the horses. The horses were subsequently returned to their stables without incident,” it said.

For residents, it was an unexpected slice of countryside in the suburbs — and a reminder that even in hyper-ordered Singapore, sometimes the day just runs away from you. Literally.