SINGAPORE, March 3 — Singapore is gearing up for an AI future — and it wants its people to get comfortable with the technology fast.

From the second half of 2026, Singaporeans who enrol in selected SkillsFuture artificial intelligence courses will receive six months of free access to premium AI tools, in a move the government hopes will build confidence and boost adoption.

The announcement was made by Manpower Minister Dr Tan See Leng during the Ministry of Manpower’s budget debate on March 3, The Straits Times reported.

“Like learning a language, developing true fluency in AI comes from consistent use and building confidence through experimentation,” Dr Tan told Parliament, adding that subsidised access would make it easier for Singaporeans to gain hands-on practice.

The subscription scheme is slated to roll out later this year, with details of qualifying courses and the specific AI platforms still to come.

Discussions are ongoing with major providers including Google, Microsoft, OpenAI and the general-purpose AI agent Manus, Dr Tan said.

He warned that Singapore cannot allow its skills gap to widen, pointing to a recent report by McKinsey, the Economic Development Board and Tech in Asia, which found that three in five South-east Asian firms have yet to see meaningful financial gains from AI due to low adoption and expertise.

“We cannot afford to let this gap persist,” he said, as reported by the Singapore daily.

“Singapore will take decisive steps.”

Nominated MP Terence Ho urged the ministry to ensure that AI access remains inclusive, particularly for mature and lower-income workers.

In response, Dr Tan said the scheme will initially cover all Singaporeans aged 25 and above, with “practical and accessible training for AI at all levels”.

“Beyond this, we will continue to explore ways to include more mature and lower-income workers in our national AI journey,” he said.

According to MOM, eligible participants will receive access to premium subscriptions regardless of prior skill level, though the specific tool will depend on the course they sign up for — ensuring, the ministry said, that the subscription “best fits the content and skills taught”.

Current commercial AI plans range widely in price. Google’s basic Gemini-powered plan costs S$10.98 (RM34) a month, rising to S$359.58 for its developer tier. Manus AI charges between S$20 and S$200 a month depending on credit allocation, while Microsoft’s Copilot-enabled 365 plans run from S$15.49 to S$28.99. OpenAI’s ChatGPT subscriptions range from S$11 to S$300, with the highest tier offering unlimited messages and early access to experimental tools.