60 new locally transmitted infections in Singapore, including 29 linked to cluster at KTV lounges; 8 other imported cases

One Exclusive, a karaoke lounge at 114 Middle Road, one of the places linked to the growing Covid-19 cluster at such lounges and clubs. — Picture by Nuria Ling for TODAY

SINGAPORE, July 18 — Singapore yesterday recorded 60 new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19, 29 of which have been traced to the growing cluster at karaoke lounges and clubs.

There are now 148 cases linked to the KTV cluster, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its update on the coronavirus situation here late last night.

There are now five Covid-19 patients in Singapore who require supplemental oxygen and one in critical condition under intensive care, said MOH. None among these six cases is fully vaccinated.

Two of yesterday’s locally transmitted cases have not been linked to any previous infections.

Of the 58 linked cases, 33 were detected while in quarantine and 25 through surveillance testing.

The 60 locally transmitted cases were among a total of 68 new Covid-19 cases preliminarily confirmed today.

The remaining eight were imported and had been placed on stay-home notices or isolated on arrival in Singapore.

Of the imported cases, one was detected on arrival and seven developed the disease while in isolation or while serving a stay-home notice.

The total number of coronavirus infections in Singapore is now 62,981.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has surged from 17 in the week before to 239 in the past week.

The number of community cases with no known sources of infection has also increased from eight in the week before to 22 in the past week.

The seven-day moving average number of all linked community cases and all unlinked community cases are 31.0 and 3.1 respectively.

One is linked to freight forwarding service PSC Express, while the other two are linked to case 64,782 and case 64,850.

MOH is also investigating two cases who work in or visited Chong Boon Market & Food Centre in Ang Mo Kio, adding that fishmongers from 11 markets and food centres have also tested positive for Covid-19.

The ministry has also detected likely ongoing transmission of Covid-19 at six more KTV lounges.

In total, there are 29 active clusters, with between three and 148 infections each.

There are 196 Covid-19 patients in hospital. Most are well and under observation.

Over the last 28 days, 14 patients needed oxygen support, were put under intensive care or died. Ten were unvaccinated, four were partially vaccinated and none was fully vaccinated.

As of July 16, about 6.65 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered under the national vaccination programme, covering 4.12 million people.

Around 2.61 million people have completed the full vaccination regimen, consisting of 77,024 recovered persons who received at least one dose and 2.53 million who had their second shot. — TODAY