Istana opens to public on Aug 1 to mark Singapore’s National Day; first open house since Covid-19 hit

― TODAY file pic

SINGAPORE, July 13 — On August 1, the Istana will open its grounds to the public to mark Singapore’s 56th birthday.

This is the first time that the official residence of Singapore’s President will open its doors to visitors since it closed in February last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The open house on August 1 follows the easing of measures to combat the coronavirus and the safe resumption of activities in the community, the office of President Halimah Yacob said in a statement today (July 13).

Singapore’s National Day, which marks its independence, falls on August 9.

Unlike previous open houses, the August 1 event will not have performances, tours, booths or food trucks to prevent large groups from gathering.

In addition, safe-distancing ambassadors will ensure that visitors observe precautions against Covid-19.

“The Istana seeks visitors’ cooperation and understanding, so that the upcoming Istana open house will be a pleasant experience for all,” said the President’s office.

An open house set for May 13 was to have been the Istana’s first since the pandemic struck, but the event to celebrate Labour Day and Hari Raya Puasa was called off owing to a spike in coronavirus cases in the community.

Ticket holders of the cancelled May open house will be invited to attend the event on August 1. ― TODAY