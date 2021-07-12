Covid-19: Eight locally transmitted infections, including three unlinked, among 26 new cases in Singapore

The eight locally transmitted cases were among a total of 26 new Covid-19 cases preliminarily confirmed today, MOH said. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, July 12 — Singapore today recorded eight new locally transmitted cases of Covid-19, three of which have no links to past infections.

The other five cases were linked to earlier infections and have all been placed in quarantine, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement.

It did not state which cases they were linked to, but said that it would provide more details in its update tonight.

This is the highest daily tally since June 17, when 27 infections were recorded.

The remaining 18 on Monday were imported and had been placed on stay-home notices or isolated on arrival in Singapore.

Of the imported cases, 13 were detected on arrival and five developed the disease while in isolation or while serving a stay-home notice.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore is now 62,718. — TODAY