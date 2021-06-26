Covid-19: Residents of some blocks in Bukit Merah, Redhill can collect rapid-test kits for self-testing

A makeshift Covid-19 swab test site at Block 89 Redhill Close on June 22, 2021. The Ministry of Health is working with the People’s Association to give out antigen rapid test kits to some residents in the area. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, June 26 — The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday (June 25) said that residents of specific blocks in the Bukit Merah and Redhill region will be able to collect Covid-19 antigen rapid test kits at their nearest Residents’ Committee centre this weekend.

MoH said that it is working with the People’s Association for the rollout of the kits “as an added layer of ring fencing to help to identify cases and prevent further transmission”.

TODAY understands that this is the first time antigen rapid test kits are being given out for free to residents by MoH. The authorities have used such tests for surveillance testing of workers in various sectors.

The ministry said that it has been investigating multiple cases of Covid-19 infection among people who live, work or have visited the Bukit Merah and Redhill area.

Eligible residents will be able to collect their antigen rapid test kits today and tomorrow.

They are “strongly encouraged to collect and perform self-testing” using the kits, MoH said.

Those who live in the area may check their eligibility for the antigen rapid test kits online and the nearest Residents’ Committee centre for self-collection of the kits.

MoH reported 20 new cases of Covid-19 here on Friday, bringing the total tally since the pandemic started to 62,513.

As of yesterday, the Bukit Merah View Market and Food Centre cluster has 87 cases — the largest active community cluster in Singapore.

MoH previously said that while the antigen rapid test is less accurate than the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, the rapid test's quicker turnaround time compared to a PCR test will allow the government to take any public health actions more quickly when necessary.

Self-test kits first went on sale to the public last Wednesday. ― TODAY