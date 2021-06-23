Covid-19: 13 community infections, including three unlinked, among 22 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore

The 13 community cases were among a total of 22 new Covid-19 cases preliminarily confirmed today, MOH said. — TODAY pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SINGAPORE, June 23 — Today Singapore recorded 13 new cases of Covid-19 in the community, three of which have not been traced to earlier cases.

The other 10 were linked to previous infections, eight of which were detected while in quarantine and two from surveillance testing, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement.

The ministry did not state which cases these latest infections were linked to, but said that it would provide more details in its update tonight.

The 13 community cases were among a total of 22 new Covid-19 cases preliminarily confirmed today, MOH said.

The remaining nine were imported and had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore.

Of the imported cases, four were returning Singaporeans or permanent residents.

There are no new cases in dormitories housing migrant workers.

The total number of Covid-19 cases here is now 62,470. — TODAY