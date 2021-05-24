Covid-19: 22 locally transmitted cases, including one dormitory resident, among 25 new infections in Singapore

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased from 131 cases in the week before to 182 cases in the past week. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, May 24 — Two Singaporean women aged 60 and 74 were the two Covid-19 community cases reported on Sunday (May 23) to have no links with previous infections.

Both have received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

The 60-year-old, a homemaker, had no symptoms and was detected when she was swabbed during the mass testing operations for residents of Block 506, Hougang Avenue 8. She had received her Covid-19 jabs on March 29 and April 19.

The 74-year-old woman, also a homemaker, had developed body aches, vomiting and chills on May 19 and sought medical treatment at a general practitioner clinic on the same day, but was not tested for Covid-19 as she did not report any acute respiratory infection symptoms.

Her condition worsened on May 22 and she was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital where she tested positive. The woman had been vaccinated on April 20 and May 11.

There is one case residing in a dormitory who is currently unlinked. He is a 46-year-old Malaysian man who works as a construction worker at H&W Communications Pte Ltd. He resides at [email protected] and his infection was detected during a rostered routine testing exercise.

There were another 19 community cases with links to previous infections. Three of them were added to the Changi Airport Terminal 3 cluster while four have formed a new cluster comprising Jurong East malls JEM and Westgate.

Sunday also saw three imported cases, comprising two permanent residents who returned from India and a work permit holder who arrived from Malaysia.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased from 131 cases in the week before to 182 cases in the past week, MOH said.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also risen from 30 cases in the week before to 46 in the past week.

Singapore’s coronavirus tally is now 61,824. In all, 61,294 have fully recovered, including the 17 discharged on Sunday.

There are currently 242 confirmed cases who are still in hospital. Of these, most are stable or improving, and three are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Another 256 people are isolated at community facilities. These are those who have mild symptoms, or are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19.

Thirty-two people have died from complications due to Covid-19 infection. — TODAY