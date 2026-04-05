KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has launched a safety audit on the trailer company involved in a crash that killed three people in Segamat, as authorities move to tighten scrutiny on operator compliance.

The audit, carried out under the department’s “JPJ Inspection and Safety Audit” (JISA), will examine whether the company met required safety standards following the fatal collision at Kilometre 212 of the Johor Bahru–Seremban road on April 2.

According to Buletin TV3, JPJ director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli said the review was being conducted in line with instructions from Transport Minister Anthony Loke and at the request of the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD).

“In line with instructions from Transport Minister Anthony Loke, JPJ is conducting a JISA audit on the trailer operator to ensure all safety aspects are adhered to, based on requirements set by APAD for the company.

“The audit team will prepare a report for JPJ so that further action can be taken together with APAD.

“At the same time, JPJ has also suspended the Goods Driving Licence (GDL) of the trailer driver until investigations are completed,” he said.

He said investigations are expected to conclude soon.

Loke had earlier ordered JPJ and APAD to carry out an immediate audit and investigation into the company, stressing that firm action must be taken.

He said the operator must be held accountable for failing to monitor the discipline of its driver, who tested positive for methamphetamine.

The crash, which occurred at about 3.45pm on Thursday at the Taman Golden Hill junction in Gemas Baharu, Segamat, left three family members dead and two others injured after a trailer slammed into the rear of their van.

The trailer driver has been remanded for four days after initial screening found him positive for methamphetamine.