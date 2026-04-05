IPOH, April 5 — No more stage bus routes in Perak will be discontinued, including the Kuala Kangsar-Lenggong-Gerik route, following concerns among commuters, Perak Infrastructure, Energy, Water and Public Transport Committee chairman Datuk Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin said.

“We understand the concerns of users, especially students who depend on this bus service for school. Therefore, the state government will ensure that no routes are discontinued,” he told reporters here today.

The Kuala Kangsar-Lenggong-Gerik route had ceased operations last week but was reinstated two days ago following complaints from users, particularly students who depend on the service for their daily commute.

Mohammad Nizar said that to ensure the continuity of public transport services, the state government is also planning to introduce new routes covering the Kampar and Gopeng areas.

He said the proposed routes would involve Tanjung Tualang, Kampung Timah, Tronoh Mines, Gopeng, Kopisan and Kampar, but are still subject to approval from the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD).

The media previously reported that residents in Lenggong had appealed for the Kuala Kangsar-Lenggong-Gerik stage bus service to be reinstated after it was discontinued from April 1, affecting daily activities of various groups. — Bernama