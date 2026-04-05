IPOH, April 5 — The Perak state government is maintaining close and detailed monitoring of water levels in the state’s main dams, which have been declining due to prolonged hot weather.

State Infrastructure, Energy, Water and Transportation Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin said the Bukit Merah dam’s water level stands at 6.965m, continuing to decline and now at Stage One Critical Irrigation status.

He said that the Temengor dam has experienced a continuous decline in water levels since early January, with the current level at 239.07m, approaching the dam’s safe operational critical level of 238m.

“Overall, dams at critical levels require continuous monitoring, disciplined management of water releases, and prudent water usage,” he told a press conference here today.

He added that, generally, water supply throughout the state continues to be stable and under control.

“All water treatment plants are operating efficiently at the required production levels, except for those facing raw water shortages at the intake points,” he said. — Bernama