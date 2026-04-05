ALOR SETAR, April 5 — A housewife pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to eight counts of cheating over orders for non-existent jewellery worth RM173,500 two years ago.

Siti Hajartul Haini Abd Hamid, 39, entered the plea after all eight charges against her were read out before Judge Sharmila Abdul Samad.

According to the charges, she is accused of defrauding a 55-year-old woman by deceiving the victim into depositing money into her bank account for non-existent jewellery in Kampung Mani Mukim Belimbing Kanan, Padang Terap, from June 2 to August 16, 2024.

The victim was tricked into depositing RM173,500 into the accused’s bank account via several transactions, funds she would not have handed over if she had not been deceived.

The charges were framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which provides for imprisonment of up to 10 years, whipping and a fine, upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhammad Fahmi Kamaluddin appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was represented by lawyer Ku Nur Farahi Eliana Ku Abd Razak from the National Legal Aid Foundation.

The judge allowed the accused bail of RM80,000 for all charges with one surety, and ordered her not to harass the victim and prosecution witnesses, as well as to surrender her passport to the court.

The court set May 5 for mention of the case. — Bernama