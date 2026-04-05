KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke today paid tribute to former transport minister Tun Dr Ling Liong Sik, who died yesterday aged 82, describing him as a pivotal figure in shaping Malaysia’s modern transport infrastructure.

The former Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) president and its lifetime honorary president was among the country’s longest-serving Cabinet members, holding the transport portfolio for 17 years from 1986 until his resignation in 2003.

In a Facebook post, Loke said Ling, the country’s longest-serving transport minister, “devoted much of his life to the service of our nation”.

He credited Ling with laying the foundations of Malaysia’s logistics and aviation sectors, including the development of major port facilities and the country’s main international airport.

“As the longest-serving minister of transport from 1986 to 2003, he laid important foundations for Malaysia’s transport infrastructure, including the development of Westport and the Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP),” he said.

Loke noted that Westport, part of Port Klang alongside Northport, has grown into “one of the world’s major transshipment hubs and among the most important container ports globally today”.

“PTP, which was also developed during his tenure, has likewise evolved into one of the leading ports in the world,” he added.

He also highlighted Ling’s role in initiating the development of Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), which remains the country’s main aviation gateway.

Recalling a visit last year, Loke said he met Ling at his residence on November 4, where he presented him with a commemorative photograph of Westport to mark Port Klang’s standing among the world’s 10 busiest ports.

“Due to his health condition at the time, he was unable to express himself in words. Nevertheless, his expression and tears reflected a deep sense of pride in what had been built under his leadership,” he said.

Despite political differences, Loke said he had always held Ling in high regard, praising his resilience and lasting contributions.

“Despite our political differences, I have always held Tun Ling in high regard for his political resilience and his lasting contributions to Malaysia’s transportation system,” he said.

On behalf of the Transport Ministry, Loke extended condolences to Ling’s family.

“May he rest in peace, and may his legacy of service continue to inspire us all,” he added.