SIBU, April 6 — Police arrested an Indonesian man and seized various drugs worth RM164,695 in an integrated operation around the town over the weekend.

Sibu police chief ACP Azari Miskon said the 25-year-old was detained at about 11.30 pm yesterday along Jalan Padawan, with 272.02 grammes of powder suspected to be ecstasy and 2.78 grammes of ketamine seized.

“The suspect then led police to a house in Lorong Kiew Nang, where a further 1,089.79 grammes of ketamine, 4,509.65 grammes of powder suspected to be ecstasy, 278.51 grammes of Erimin 5 (890 tablets) and 140 millilitres of liquid believed to be ecstasy were seized,” he said.

Azari said the suspect has been remanded for seven days to assist in investigations, with the case being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the death penalty or life imprisonment upon conviction.

He added that a total of 212 individuals were inspected at several hotspot areas, including entertainment outlets and business premises, with six local men testing positive for drugs such as methamphetamine, ketamine and amphetamine. — Bernama