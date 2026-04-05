KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — Police have arrested a man suspected of involvement in a slashing attack at a kopitiam in Triang, near Bera in Pahang, on March 29.

Bera district police chief Superintendent Zulkiflee Nazir said the suspect was detained at the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) of Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL) at about noon yesterday following a public tip-off.

“The suspect is believed to be involved in the slashing incident using a sharp weapon at a kopitiam,” he said in a statement today.

The suspect has been remanded for five days until April 9 to assist investigations under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Zulkiflee said the victim remains in Hospital Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah (HoSHAS), Temerloh, with serious injuries.

Initial investigations identified four main suspects, including the man arrested, but further inquiries uncovered three more who are still at large.

“Initial investigations found four main suspects, including the one detained, but further probes have identified three additional suspects who are still being hunted.

“So far, seven individuals have been identified,” he said.

Police are continuing operations to track down the remaining suspects.

Members of the public with information are urged to contact the Bera district police headquarters at 09-250 8222 or the nearest police station.