IPOH, April 5 — The removal of a social media post by a division within the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) concerning the names of two companies in Melaka whose halal certificates were revoked was not intended to protect any party, but was due to a technical error.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Marhamah Rosli said the Facebook post was deleted because it had been uploaded by Jakim’s Dakwah Division, which is not the primary official channel for announcements regarding the halal status of companies or products.

“…to accuse or harbour suspicion that the removal of the post was meant to hide something or protect any party is very unfair.

“I see this more as a technical issue, where the Dakwah Division itself, I apologise if I may say it was an oversight in releasing the names of the companies. There should have been an official channel to issue such information,” she said when met after attending the Madani Community Satellite Programme in conjunction with the Perak Madani Rakyat Programme (PMR) 2026 here today.

She said any information related to halal status must be verified and disseminated through authorised platforms, namely the Halal Management Division, to avoid confusion among the public.

The removal of the post by Jakim’s Dakwah Division had raised questions among users, who urged the agency to act firmly and disclose the names of the companies involved to protect Muslim consumers.

The media previously reported that the halal certificate of a factory processing coffee and biscuits in Melaka was immediately revoked after it was found to have used brushes believed to be made from pig bristles in cleaning equipment.

The matter was detected during an inspection carried out by the Halal Management Division of the Melaka Islamic Religious Department (Jaim) in January, after enforcement officers discovered the use of animal-based brushes at the premises. — Bernama