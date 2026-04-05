KANGAR, April 5 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) is arranging immediate assistance to the families of two students from the Perlis campus of the Institute of Teacher Education (IPG), who drowned in a kayaking incident at Pantai Merdeka near Sungai Petani, Kedah, yesterday.

The ministry said psychosocial support is also being offered, with particular attention given to the welfare and well-being of those affected.

“MOE expresses its deepest condolences to the families of the two Perlis campus IPG students involved in the incident during an off-campus outdoor education programme on Saturday. We hope their families are granted strength and resilience in facing this difficult time,” it said in a statement today.

It added that the incident is under investigation by the authorities, and the ministry has also launched an internal probe to examine compliance with all relevant standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“All educational institutions under MOE are reminded to ensure that all outdoor activities strictly adhere to existing SOPs, with participant safety given the highest priority,” it said.

Meanwhile, based on the official Facebook page of the IPG campus, the two students were identified as Christopher Ling Jia Siang, 21, and Joey Ling Lin Siang, 20.

Kuala Muda Police chief ACP Hanyan Ramlan said the bodies of both victims were found at about 7.30pm. — Bernama