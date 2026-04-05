KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — Police are searching for the driver of a Proton Saga after a video showing the car travelling against traffic along Jalan Klang Lama went viral.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa said police were alerted to the 40-second clip at about 11.38am today.

Initial checks found the incident is believed to have taken place at 9.44am, along a roughly 500m stretch between the Jalan Klang Lama/Jalan Sepadu junction and the Jalan Klang Lama/Jalan Kuchai Lama junction.

“Checks through the complaint system so far show no police report has been lodged in connection with the incident.

“However, Kuala Lumpur JSPT has taken immediate action and is working to trace the driver and the vehicle involved,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 42 of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving.

Members of the public with information are urged to come forward to assist investigations.

The video, recorded by another road user, shows a white Proton Saga driving against the flow of traffic along the busy stretch.