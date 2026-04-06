KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — Veteran broadcast journalist Datuk Karam Singh Walia died at his residence in Klang at 3.30am today. He was 67.

His passing was confirmed by his younger brother, Jasbant Singh, who is also Group Managing Editor (GME) of News and Current Affairs at Media Prima Berhad.

Born in 1959 in Teluk Intan, Perak, Karam began his career as a broadcast journalist with TV3 in 1995 before retiring in 2014 due to health reasons.

He was widely regarded as one of the country’s most influential environmental journalists, having won the Seri Angkasa Award twice as well as the Malaysian Press Institute (MPI) Award for Best Environmental Television Journalist for four consecutive years from 2004 to 2007.

Karam was also a recipient of the Tabung Kasih @HAWANA in June 2024.

Assistant Editor of News and Current Affairs at TV3, Juliana Sharin, said Karam’s passing would be deeply felt among colleagues, describing him as a figure who greatly inspired the field of journalism.

“When I had the opportunity to work as part of the ‘Aduan Rakyat’ team, it was a source of pride and a valuable chance to learn from him. His voice was firm in upholding the truth. Today, that voice is no more.

“Karam Singh Walia was not just a journalist. He was the voice of the people and the environment, as he did not merely report the news, but changed the way we see the world. His passing is deeply felt, but his legacy lives on,” she told Bernama when contacted.

Meanwhile, TV3 news presenter Nur Jamalina Mohamad Jamali said although she had not worked closely with him, she was well aware of Karam’s approach and contributions throughout his career.

She said he was known for his consistent environmental reporting, focusing on issues such as river pollution, illegal dumping and deforestation.

“He was also known for his firm and principled reporting style, bringing attention to issues of public interest with clarity and confidence, without fear,” she said.

She added that Karam maintained a strong presence on the ground, often reporting live from affected locations, which enhanced the depth and credibility of his reports.

“His distinctive delivery style made his reports easily recognisable to viewers, including his trademark practice of ending reports with pantun or concise, impactful remarks.

“Karam Singh’s contributions helped raise public awareness on environmental issues, and his legacy continues to be felt within the country’s journalism community,” she said. — Bernama