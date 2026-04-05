SINGAPORE, April 5 — Singapore police have appealed for information on the whereabouts of 85-year-old Ooi Tiang Joo, who was last seen near Block 104 Aljunied Crescent at around 10.45 am on April 4.

According to a police statement posted on Facebook, he was reportedly wearing a buttoned shirt, Bermuda shorts, and slippers at the time of his disappearance.

Authorities urged anyone with information to contact the police at 1800-255-0000 or submit details online via www.police.gov.sg/i-witness.

The police assured that all information will be treated confidentially.