22 community cases, including 8 unlinked, among 29 new Covid-19 infections in Singapore

Singapore reported new cases of Covid-19 in the community on Saturday (May 22). — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, May 22 —Singapore reported 22 new Covid-19 community infections on today (May 22), eight of which have not been traced to any previously reported infections.

The other 14 were linked to earlier cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release.

The ministry did not state which cases these were linked to, but said it would provide more details in its update tonight.

Among the community cases, 12 had already been placed in quarantine.

The community cases were among a total of 29 new Covid-19 cases preliminarily confirmed today, MOH said.

The remaining seven were imported and had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

Of the imported cases, three were returning Singaporeans or Singapore permanent residents.

There are no new cases in the foreign worker dormitories, the ministry added.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 61,799. — TODAY