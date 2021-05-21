Singapore man charged with possessing stun device resembling an iPhone, assaulting girlfriend

The stun device that police seized from Alexander Aw Boon Hao, 30. — Singapore Police Force pic via TODAY

SINGAPORE, May 21 — A 30-year-old Singaporean man was charged in court today with illegally possessing a stun device, as well as assaulting his girlfriend.

Alexander Aw Boon Hao faces one charge under the Arms and Explosives Act of having the stun device, which closely resembled an Apple iPhone.

He is also accused of voluntarily causing hurt under the Penal Code.

Court documents showed that he allegedly grabbed his girlfriend’s hair and “caused her bodily pain” on Nov 26 last year while they were both travelling in a taxi at night on the way to a public housing flat along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10.

The police previously said that they were alerted to the assault case at the flat at around 10.30pm.

While checking Aw and his belongings, police officers found the stun device. They seized it and placed Aw under arrest.

Aw told the court today that he intends to plead guilty. He will return to court on July 2 and remains out on bail.

Those convicted of possessing any gun or arms without a licence can be jailed for up to three years or fined up to S$5,000, or punished with both.

Voluntarily causing hurt attracts up to three years’ jail or a fine of up to S$5,000, or both punishments. — TODAY