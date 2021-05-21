Singapore Health Ministry: 70-year-old Singaporean man warded at TTSH dies of Covid-19 complications; death tally hits 32

The logo of Tan Tock Seng Hospital at the top of its building. The latest person who died of complications from Covid-19 was a patient in Ward 9D there. ― TODAY pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SINGAPORE, May 21 — A 70-year-old Singaporean man who was warded at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) died from complications due to Covid-19 yesterday (May 20).

The man had been warded at TTSH's Ward 9D from April 22 and his infection was confirmed on April 30, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a press statement.

“He had not been vaccinated against Covid-19, and had a history of lung cancer and atrial fibrillation,” MoH said. Atrial fibrillation is a type of heart rhythm problem that can lead to the formation of blood clots, stroke or heart failure, based on information from the National Heart Centre Singapore's website.

The ministry added that the National Centre for Infectious Diseases has reached out to the man’s family and is extending assistance to them.

He was among the cluster of 46 Covid-19 cases at the hospital, with the first case detected on April 27 being a nurse who was deployed to the ward.

He is the 32nd person to die from Covid-19 complications in Singapore. ― TODAY