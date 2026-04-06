PUTRAJAYA, April 6 — Nuclear energy is gaining attention as a potential component of Malaysia’s energy mix amid rising demand and the need to transition to low-carbon sources, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang said.

He said Malaysia is comprehensively assessing the potential of nuclear technology in addressing future energy needs.

Chang said the approach is clear, with nuclear energy not intended to replace existing sources such as solar, hydro or gas, but to complement them in ensuring a stable, sustainable and resilient long-term energy supply.

“All considerations are being made carefully and based on evidence, taking into account safety, cost, legal frameworks, talent development as well as public acceptance,” he said in a Facebook post today.

He added that the priority remains to ensure that every step taken is safe, transparent and beneficial to the country. — Bernama