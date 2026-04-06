KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke has described the actions of a group of mat rempit (illegal street racers) performing dangerous stunts in front of Sultan Ismail Petra Airport (LTSIP) in Pengkalan Chepa, Kota Bharu, as “sad and embarrassing”.

He said the federal government had spent nearly RM450 million upgrading the airport to improve air travel connectivity to Kelantan.

“The investment is meant to serve as a catalyst for the socio-economic development of the people of Kelantan and to attract more tourists to the state.

“The behaviour of these mat rempit in front of the departure hall of the new terminal not only endangers the lives of airport users, but can also be seen as a form of sabotage against the state’s safety and economy,” he said in a statement via Facebook today.

Following the incident, Loke said he had instructed the Road Transport Department (JPJ) to carry out large-scale enforcement operations in the area.

He added that anyone caught engaging in illegal racing activities in front of the airport would face strict action, including the immediate seizure of their motorcycles.

At the same time, he urged Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) to tighten control over entry and exit routes to the terminal building to prevent such incidents from recurring.

Yesterday, national daily Sinar Harian reported that the departure hall at the new LTSIP terminal — which has been fully operational for less than a month — had been turned into a racetrack by mat rempit (illegal street racers).

The activities were said to have taken place since Ramadan and escalated on Friday night, when videos recorded by airport users began circulating on social media.