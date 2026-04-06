IPOH, April 6 — The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) remains committed to enhancing public amenities through the implementation of infrastructure upgrading projects at the Greentown Utama Food Court here.

Its minister Nga Kor Ming said the upgrade project, with an allocation of RM200,000, benefits about 25 stall operators as well as local visitors.

He said the project is part of a RM60 million allocation for the implementation of 200 food court upgrading projects nationwide, which are expected to be fully completed by the end of this year.

“One of the other successful projects we have delivered is at the food court at Stadium Perak, which is now very attractive under the Canning state constituency, and KPKT will continue to work closely with the Ipoh City Council to upgrade all local authorities,” he said.

He said this at a press conference after officiating the Greentown Utama Food Court upgrading project here today, which was also attended by KPKT Secretary-General Datuk Dr M Noor Azman Taib and Ipoh Mayor Zamakhshari Hanipah.

Upgrading works at the food court began in August 2025 and were fully completed on Jan 31, involving repainting works, installation of industrial fans (heli fans), and replacement of new tables and chairs for users’ comfort.

In addition, Nga said road resurfacing works in residential areas across Perak worth RM40 million have been fully completed. — Bernama