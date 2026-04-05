KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has warned PKR leaders there will be no automatic tickets to contest in the next general election, urging party divisions — especially in Johor — to prove their strength on the ground or risk being overlooked.

Speaking at the Johor Keadilan Convention 2026 in Johor Bahru, the PKR president said positions within the party — whether division, Women’s or Youth chief — do not guarantee candidacy, according to The New Straits Times.

“A division chief is not an automatic candidate, nor is a Women or Youth chief,” he said, stressing that only those who work, show dedication and are capable of winning would be considered.

Anwar added he would not endorse any candidacy memorandums unless divisions demonstrated sufficient preparedness for the polls, making clear that performance — not title — would decide who gets the nod.

“If you do not perform at the division level, do not make demands. We have plenty of experience with those who sulk, protest, or threaten to quit. We have been through it all. The bedrock of any final decision is the strength of support,” he said, as reported by the national daily.

He cautioned that as elections draw near, rhetoric and strategy often outpace real grassroots strength — a gap he said must be urgently addressed.

“When the election approaches, the talk is great, the theories are plenty, and the strategies are sophisticated, but the strength on the ground is lacking. Therefore, you are reminded to mobilise the party’s strength.”

Anwar, who is also the Tambun MP, warned party members against complacency after entering government, urging renewed focus on grassroots work and discipline.

“This party is built on struggle. If we want to defend our position, we must lead by example,” he said, adding that PKR had yet to reach a position where it could “decide everything” without stronger public backing.

“We must prepare ourselves before the election arrives.”