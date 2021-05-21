Compulsory Covid-19 testing for all residents of Block 506 Hougang Ave 8 after ‘a few cases’ found, says Singapore’s MoH

A general view of Block 506 on Hougang Avenue 8. ― Picture via Google Maps/TODAY

SINGAPORE, May 21 — All residents living at Block 506 on Hougang Avenue 8 will have to undergo mandatory Covid-19 tests, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said yesterday (May 20).

This comes after investigations by MoH found that a few people infected with the coronavirus are living at the public housing block.

MoH did not state how many people were infected there.

For the convenience of the residents there, the testing operations will be conducted at the void deck of the block on May 21 and 22.

“We have distributed leaflets to affected residents, and will also send them an SMS notification.

“Residents of Block 506 Hougang Avenue 8 are also advised to monitor their health closely and consult a doctor immediately if they feel unwell,” MOH said.

Yestersday, MoH reported 41 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore, 27 of which were in the community. The remaining 14 were imported.

Singapore also recorded its 32nd death due to Covid-19 complications yesterday.

The 70-year-old Singaporean man had been warded at Tan Tock Seng Hospital's Ward 9D from April 22 and his infection was confirmed on April 30. ― TODAY