27 community cases, including six unlinked, among 41 new Covid-19 infections in Singapore

Singapore reported 27 new Covid-19 community infections today.

SINGAPORE — Singapore reported 27 new Covid-19 community infections today, six of which have not been traced to any previously reported infections.

The other 21 were linked to previous cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press release.

The ministry did not state which cases these were linked to, but said it would provide more details in its update tonight.

The community cases were among a total of 41 new Covid-19 cases preliminarily confirmed today, MOH said.

The remaining 14 were imported and had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

Of the imported cases, 10 were returning Singaporeans or Singapore permanent residents.

There are no new cases in the foreign worker dormitories, the ministry added.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 61,730. —TODAY