KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — A security guard has died after being assaulted at a residential estate in Bandar Bukit Raja, Klang, with police arresting a man believed to be responsible hours later.

North Klang district police chief Assistant Commissioner S. Vijaya Rao said the attack was reported at about 1am at a guardhouse in the housing area today.

“The victim, who sustained injuries from a physical assault, was taken to Shah Alam Hospital but was pronounced dead at 4.18am.

“Preliminary investigations found the incident stemmed from a misunderstanding between the suspect and the victim at the scene, with the suspect believed to have attacked the victim using a blunt object,” he said in a statement today.

Police later tracked down the suspect and seized a car lock believed to have been used in the assault.

“Further checks found the suspect, believed to be in his 40s, has eight prior criminal records and two drug-related offences.

“The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code,” he added.