SHAH ALAM, April 5 — An elderly man in a wheelchair was found drowned in Sungai Kampung Kuantan, Kuala Selangor, today, three days after he was reported missing after falling into the river.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) deputy director of operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said the body of the 63-year-old man was discovered at about 8.30am by a member of the public near the Batu Tujuh Setengah jetty.

“The victim was found 5.5km from the location where he is believed to have fallen. The incident was reported at 9.09pm on April 3,” he said in a statement.

Ahmad Mukhlis added that the body had been handed over to the police for further investigation.

Meanwhile, Kuala Selangor District Police chief Supt Azaharudin Tajudin, in a statement, said a report was received from the victim’s friend on April 3, stating that the victim had gone missing and was believed to have fallen into the river.

He said the complainant, a 65-year-old local man, along with another friend, had gone to a jetty in the vicinity to fish, but the complainant and his friend were asked by the victim to go and buy drinks before the unfortunate incident occurred.

“Upon returning to the jetty, the complainant found that the victim, who was a kidney patient, was no longer there and was believed to have fallen into the river. The victim’s body was sent to the Tanjong Karang Hospital for a post-mortem,” he said.

Azaharudin said the case was being investigated as a sudden death report and initial investigations so far have not shown any elements of crime. Members of the public with information are urged to come forward to the nearest police station or contact the Kuala Selangor District Police Headquarters Operations Room at 03-32891222. — Bernama