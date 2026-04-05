KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — A 41-year-old motorcyclist was killed after a car lost control and ploughed into him before crashing into four parked vehicles in a six-vehicle pile-up in Kota Bharu early today.

The crash, which occurred at about 12.41am in front of Restoran Pok Dik on Jalan Sultan Yahya Petra, involved five cars and a motorcycle.

Kota Bharu district police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Azmir Damiri said officers received a report at 1.10am.

Preliminary investigations found the car had been travelling from Wakaf Siku towards Kubang Kerian when it is believed to have been speeding and lost control.

“Upon reaching the scene, the car veered onto the left shoulder towards Kubang Kerian and struck a motorcyclist who was stopped by the roadside.

“It then continued to skid and collided with four vehicles parked along the left shoulder,” he said in a statement.

The motorcyclist suffered severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was taken to the Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital in Kubang Kerian for a post-mortem.

The driver was not injured.

Police are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Witnesses have been urged to come forward, with information to be channelled to investigating officer Inspector Muhammad Syarafuddin Ramlee at 09-7752315.