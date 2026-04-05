KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — Winning an Emmy Award is a milestone many can only dream of, but for Malaysian composer Joy Ngiaw, it marks the culmination of years of perseverance and passion for storytelling through music.

Ngiaw made history as the first Malaysian to win a 2026 Children’s and Family Emmy Award for Outstanding Music Direction and Composition for an Animated Program for her work on WondLa (2024), specifically the second-season finale Chapter 14: Heart.

The achievement, celebrated in New York City, has sparked national pride and brought widespread attention to her journey.

From Pahang roots to a life shaped by music and Mandopop

Born in Pahang, Ngiaw moved to Shanghai at the age of six but remained closely connected to Malaysia through regular visits home.

“Growing up, life was centred around school, family, and music. Piano became a big part of how I expressed myself,” she told Malay Mail.

Her musical influences were shaped by Mandopop, particularly Negeri Sembilan-born singer Fish Leong, alongside a mix of Malaysian and international sounds that helped build her diverse creative foundation.

Ngiaw said composing had always been her focus.

“I’ve always been drawn to writing music for film and television. That was my goal from the beginning,” she said, adding that travelling and experiencing different cultures has helped her become “a more empathetic composer.”

Los Angeles dream realised, challenges and love for animation

At 16, Ngiaw moved to Los Angeles to pursue opportunities in film and television, drawn by the city’s vibrant creative environment.

In an interview with Grazia, she spoke about the challenges of breaking into Hollywood.

“Often, I walked into rooms where I was the only woman or person of colour. People were surprised when I introduced myself as the composer,” she said, noting that the experience pushed her to work harder in a competitive industry.

Ngiaw has since scored projects such as I Want You to Be Happy, Lunch with Gia (Solo Mio) and Lacus (WondLa), showcasing her versatility across film and television.

Her love for animation played a key role in shaping her career path.

“Even years later, I could remember how those scores made me feel. That was when I realised how powerful music could be in storytelling,” she said, citing films like Toy Story, The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, and Studio Ghibli classics such as Spirited Away and Howl’s Moving Castle as early inspirations.

Dream collaborations and the road ahead

For Ngiaw, the Emmy is only one milestone, with more collaborations and projects ahead.

She expressed admiration for fellow Malaysian Adele Lim, known for Raya and The Last Dragon and Crazy Rich Asians.

“It would be amazing to collaborate with a fellow Malaysian,” she said.

Ngiaw is currently working on an upcoming animated feature while continuing to compose for film and television, focusing on meaningful storytelling.

Malaysia will always be home

Despite building her career in Los Angeles, Ngiaw remains deeply connected to her roots.

“Malaysia is and will always be my home,” she said.

The National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) also congratulated her on social media following the historic Emmy win, which marks a significant milestone for Malaysia’s creative industry.