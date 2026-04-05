KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — Two men were killed in a chain-reaction crash involving three lorries and a pickup truck on the Duta–Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE) yesterday afternoon.

The collision, at KM10.4 between the Ayer Panas toll and Ampang, unfolded after a lorry broke down and came to a halt in the middle lane.

Kuala Lumpur traffic investigations chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa said a pickup travelling behind failed to control its vehicle and slammed into the stationary lorry.

Another lorry then stopped to assist, but a third lorry approaching from the rear is believed to have lost control and ploughed into the vehicles at the scene.

The two victims — aged 52 and 53 — died at the scene.

“They were a local lorry driver and a Bangladeshi pickup driver. Both were outside their vehicles at the time and were trapped, suffering severe head and body injuries,” Zamzuri said in a statement.

Three others — two men aged 43 and 35, and a 38-year-old foreign national — were injured and taken to Hospital Kuala Lumpur.

Police believe the crash was caused by the final lorry driver failing to control his vehicle and colliding with vehicles that had stopped in the middle lane.

A breathalyser test returned negative, while a urine test is pending.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact the Tun HS Lee traffic police station or the nearest police station.