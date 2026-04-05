KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — The arrival time of four of 12 paintings linked to the misappropriation of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds — valued at over US$30 million (RM120 million) — is being withheld for security reasons.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the decision was to safeguard the artworks, given their high value and their role as part of an ongoing investigation.

“For now, detailed information including the arrival time cannot be disclosed to avoid any security risks,” he told Mingguan Malaysia.

The four works — L’Ecuyère et les clowns (1961) by Pablo Picasso, Montmartre (1934) by Maurice Utrillo, Etude pour femme couchée (1948) by Balthus and Composition (1953) by Joan Miró — are among assets identified by the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) as linked to the 1MDB scandal.

Azam said the paintings were owned by former 1MDB lead counsel Jasmine Loo and had been held at Sotheby’s, with their return secured following cooperation between the MACC, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the DOJ in Washington and New York in December last year.

Media reports had earlier indicated the artworks were expected to arrive in Malaysia imminently, with initial plans for them to be received at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya.

However, Azam said the paintings have yet to be shipped as they are still undergoing documentation and logistical processes.

“The paintings are still undergoing certain procedures, including documentation and related management, before shipment can be carried out,” he said.

He added that the government will bear the insurance and transportation costs for all the artworks being repatriated.

The four paintings form part of a broader haul of 12 works worth about US$30 million that are being returned to Malaysia.

Another seven paintings remain under the custody of Christie’s, with authorities looking to use the Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) mechanism to secure their return.

Upon arrival, the artworks are expected to be handed over to the National Art Gallery, which will oversee their preservation.

Authorities have also indicated the pieces may be exhibited to the public as a symbol of enforcement success before any potential auction to recover funds for the government.