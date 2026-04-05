KUCHING, April 5 — Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri has urged all childcare centres to suspend outdoor activities in hot weather to ensure the well-being of children, particularly those under three.

She said children at childcare centres should remain in sheltered areas and not be exposed to high temperatures, which could pose health risks.

“Operators are reminded to keep children in protected areas. Therefore, they shouldn’t be taken outside to play during hot weather,” she told reporters at the Bank Rakyat Riang Ria Syawal event here today.

Also present was Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Nancy also emphasised the important role of parents in keeping their children safe and preventing excessive exposure to the heat.

She said children should be taught about the dangers of hot weather so they can take appropriate precautions.

In addition, she noted that the Social Welfare Department (JKM) is fully prepared, with more than 4,785 personnel deployed nationwide, including 150 counsellors and psychology officers, to support communities affected by the heat. — Bernama