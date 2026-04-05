KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has expressed condolences over the passing of former transport minister Tun Dr Ling Liong Sik yesterday, describing him as a leader who rendered immense service to the nation.

He said the contributions of the late Dr Ling would be remembered and continue to inspire future generations.

“Condolences to the family of the late Tun Dr Ling Liong Sik, a national political figure, on his passing this morning. May his soul rest in peace,” he said in a Facebook post.

Dr Ling passed away at the age of 82, leaving behind his wife Toh Puan Ong Ee Nah and two sons, Ling Hee Leong and Ling Hee Keat.

The former MCA president, who was also its lifetime honorary president, was among the longest-serving Cabinet members, having held the Transport Ministry portfolio for 17 years from 1986 until his resignation in 2003. — Bernama