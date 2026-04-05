KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — A man suspected of committing an act of sexual harassment at Kajang MRT station, in an incident that went viral on the Threads app, has been arrested, police said yesterday.

Kajang district police chief Assistant Commissioner Naazron Abdul Yusof said the 24-year-old man was detained at his home in Bandar Baru Bangi, Kajang.

He said the suspect would be brought before the Kajang Magistrates’ Court for a remand order to facilitate further investigations.

“Members of the public with any information related to the incident are urged to contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Nor Atiqah Anuar, at 013-7948922 to assist in the investigation,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier, media reports said police were tracking down a man believed to have committed an act of sexual harassment at the Kajang MRT station exit, following the circulation of the video on Threads.

Naazron was reported as saying the 23-second clip of the incident began circulating at around 9am on Thursday, with investigations also carried out at the scene.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 509 of the Penal Code for insulting the modesty of a person. A conviction carries a penalty of up to five years in prison, a fine, or both.

Naazron also advised the public not to speculate on the case or to further circulate the video, as it could cause public anxiety.

He warned that spreading the video could lead to action under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.