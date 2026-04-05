SONGKHLA, April 5 — Thai authorities on Saturday seized 100,000 litres of diesel belonging to a Malaysian logistics company in Sadao, Songkhla, and detained a Thai employee to assist in investigations.

Songkhla Governor Rattasart Chotchu said a public tip-off led to intelligence gathering and a joint operation involving the police, military and local authorities on Saturday morning.

During the operation, authorities discovered diesel concealed in underground storage tanks owned by the company.

“Investigations found that the company, which is owned by a Malaysian national, had concealed 100,000 litres of diesel without a valid licence,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

He added that preliminary investigations indicated the company had sourced the diesel from Malaysia and was believed to have smuggled it into Thailand.

Rattasart said Region 9 police had seized the fuel and detained the company employee for investigation under the Fuel Control Act 1999 for possessing and concealing fuel without authorisation. — Bernama