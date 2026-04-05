KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin has deepened the intrigue over his political future, suggesting his much-talked-about “new home” may not be new at all, but an existing party already within the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition, according to Sinar Harian.

The former Bersatu deputy president said confusion stemmed from his choice of words, insisting the phrase did not necessarily point to the creation of a new political outfit.

“When we say a new home, does it mean a new party or an existing party? The answer is not necessarily a newly formed party.

“Yes… it could be an existing party. God willing, what is wrong with it (joining PAS)? For me, that home is my new home, but that home may already be there,” he told the national daily after speaking at the Pidato Penyatuan Ummah programme in Terengganu yesterday.

Hamzah added to the uncertainty when pressed on whether the party in question was already part of PN.

“Joining, or already in Perikatan Nasional? That’s why I said earlier we have to wait. It’s my new party, but that party may already be in PN,” he said.

The remarks come amid ongoing speculation over his next move following his expulsion from Bersatu in February.

Hamzah also pushed back against criticism that his actions after leaving the party were improper, insisting he still commands legitimacy under the PN banner.

“I am still with Perikatan Nasional. Even today, I contested under the letter of appointment issued by Perikatan Nasional.

“Nineteen out of 25 (Bersatu) MPs are with me. So who is the one acting inappropriately? Perhaps the ‘minority’ should not be sitting there,” he said.

He claimed that beyond the 19 MPs who have publicly backed him, several state assemblymen nationwide are expected to follow suit.

Framing his political direction in broader terms, Hamzah said the focus was not on individual survival but on sustaining Malay leadership grounded in fairness, religion and the Rukun Negara.

“What matters is that the struggle must continue. Today we are discussing the problems faced by the Malays. The Malays want to see this country continue to be led by Malay leaders who know how to deliver justice for all,” he said.

Hamzah was expelled from Bersatu with immediate effect via a notice dated February 13, following a disciplinary board decision a day earlier over alleged breaches of the party constitution.

His next step remains unclear, though speculation has swirled that he could take the helm of Parti Keluarga Malaysia — a possibility previously signalled by its founder Khairi Jaya.