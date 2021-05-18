Covid-19: 27 community infections, including 11 unlinked, among 38 new cases in Singapore

The community cases were among a total of 38 new Covid-19 cases. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, May 18 — Singapore reported 27 new Covid-19 community infections today, 11 of which have not been traced to any previously reported infections.

The other 16 were linked to previous cases, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a press release.

The ministry did not state which cases these were linked to, but said that it would provide more details in its update tonight.

The community cases were among a total of 38 new Covid-19 cases.

The remaining 11 were imported and had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

Of the imported cases, six were returning Singaporeans or permanent residents.

There were no new cases in the foreign worker dormitories.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 61,651. — TODAY