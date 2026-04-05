GEORGE TOWN, April 5 — A 26-year-old man died after being run over by a car in an accident along Jalan Ahmad Nor on Saturday.

George Town police chief Assistant Commissioner Abdul Rozak Muhammad said the motorcyclist, from Paya Terubong, was pronounced dead at 2.10pm at the Penang Hospital emergency department, where he had been treated for severe head injuries, The Star reported today.

The accident happened at around 1.50pm involving a car and a motorcycle.

According to police investigations, the car was travelling straight from the traffic light junction towards Jalan Jelutong when the motorcyclist skidded and overturned in front of the left side of the car.

The driver, a 25-year-old local woman, could not avoid him, Abdul Rozak was reported as saying.

Police are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.

Causing death by reckless or dangerous driving carries a prison term of two to 10 years, a fine of RM5,000n to RM20,000, mandatory driving licence disqualification of at least three years (or 10 years for repeat offences), and conviction details must be endorsed on the licence.