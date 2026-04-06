KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — A man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting a motorcyclist in a road rage incident at a roundabout in Bandar Putra, Kulai, yesterday.

Police said the altercation occurred at about 5.45pm as the 37-year-old victim was travelling to work in Singapore.

Kulai district police chief Assistant Commissioner Tan Seng Lee said officers were alerted after a video of the incident began circulating on social media, showing a man being attacked.

Initial investigations found the suspect had been driving recklessly and suddenly changed lanes, nearly colliding with the victim’s motorcycle.

“As a result, the victim knocked on the suspect’s car window, which is believed to have angered the suspect.

“The suspect then abruptly stopped his vehicle in front of the victim’s motorcycle in the middle of the roundabout, forcing the motorcyclist to brake suddenly.

“The driver got out of the vehicle and is suspected to have kicked the victim’s motorcycle until it overturned, and punched the victim’s head and body before several road users intervened to break up the fight,” he said in a statement.

The victim sustained minor injuries.

Acting on information, police arrested the suspect at his home in Senai at about 11.30pm yesterday.

“The suspect has been remanded for four days from April 5 to April 8 to assist investigations.

“Members of the public with any information are urged to contact the hotline at 07-6632222 or the investigating officer, Inspector Teo Feng Shun (017-7759106),” he added.

The case is being investigated under Section 279 of the Penal Code for reckless driving, which carries a jail term of up to six months, a fine of up to RM2,000, or both upon conviction.

It is also being investigated under Section 323 for voluntarily causing hurt, Section 506 for criminal intimidation, and Section 427 for mischief.