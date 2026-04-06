PUTRAJAYA, April 6 — The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security is reviewing proposals to improve the subsidised fuel quota for fishermen following concerns raised by the fishing community over the 50-litre daily limit for Zone A vessels.

The Malaysian Fisheries Development Authority (LKIM) in a statement today said any proposals to improve the rate or mechanism of the subsidy will be examined in stages, taking into consideration the welfare of fishermen as well as the country’s financial capacity.

“At the same time, the setting of quotas takes into account control aspects, transparency and the government’s financial position to ensure that assistance is delivered in a sustainable and effective manner,” the statement said.

It said the government understands the challenges faced by fishermen, particularly on the rising operating costs and technological changes in vessels that affect fuel consumption, but at the same time urging them to understand the current global energy crisis, which has had a direct impact on fuel prices and operating costs.

LKIM said the fishermen’s diesel and petrol subsidy scheme, introduced in 2006, was aimed at easing part of the cost of fishing operations and not to cover the entire operational expenses.

“The government is committed to finding the best balance between assisting fishermen and ensuring the country’s financial stability is preserved,” it added. — Bernama