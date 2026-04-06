KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — A driver who sparked alarm after being filmed driving against traffic along Jalan Klang Lama in Kuala Lumpur has surrendered to police and was arrested last night.

The man turned himself in at the Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) office at 8.35pm, said its chief, Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa, to Berita Harian today.

“Breathalyser (EBA) and urine tests were conducted on the suspect, and the results were negative for both alcohol and drugs,” he said, adding that initial investigations found the driver had taken a wrong turn while heading towards Mid Valley.

The case is being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, with the suspect expected to be charged at the Jalan Duta court at 9am today.

The incident drew attention after a video showing a car being driven against traffic along Jalan Klang Lama went viral yesterday.

Police received information about the clip at about 11.38am and began efforts to trace the driver.

Checks later established that the incident occurred at around 9.44am, along a roughly 500m stretch between the Jalan Klang Lama–Jalan Sepadu junction and the Jalan Klang Lama–Jalan Kuchai Lama junction.

No police report had been lodged at the time, and officers were initially unable to locate the suspect despite visiting his family home. He later presented himself to authorities.