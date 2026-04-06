KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — Asnida Abdul Daim, a daughter of former finance minister the late Tun Daim Zainuddin, arrived at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters in Putrajaya this morning to give a statement in an ongoing asset probe.

According to media reports, she was seen entering the premises at about 9.50am in a sport utility vehicle (SUV), accompanied by two lawyers.

Her appearance is tied to an investigation into the alleged failure to comply with two official notices requiring asset declarations.

The session forms part of a wider probe involving all four of Daim’s children, who were scheduled to present themselves from 9.30am.

As of this morning, her three siblings — Datuk Md Wira Dani, Muhammed Amir Zainuddin and Muhammed Amin Zainuddin — had yet to be seen.

They are expected to provide statements after their lawyers gave assurances of their attendance.

The MACC had moved to trace all four individuals in late February after they did not respond to earlier notices linked to the asset declarations.

The case is being investigated under Section 23 and Section 36 of the MACC Act 2009, as well as Section 4(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act 2001, in an operation codenamed “Op Godfather”.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki previously said the probe involves tracking assets believed to be worth billions of ringgit across multiple jurisdictions.

He added that the commission’s Special Operations Division is working with foreign authorities, with efforts subject to the laws of each country, including through mutual legal assistance arrangements.