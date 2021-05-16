Singapore to shut schools from Wednesday in coronavirus fight

The fresh curbs come after Singapore confirmed 38 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, the highest daily number in months. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, May 16 —Singapore will close primary and secondary schools from Wednesday, with students shifting to home-based learning until the term ends on May 28, the education ministry said on Sunday as authorities try to rein in rising coronavirus infections.

The fresh curbs come after Singapore confirmed 38 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases, the highest daily number in months.

“With the sharp increase in the number of community cases, including the spike in unlinked cases today, there is a need to reduce interactions and avoid the risk of large clusters,” the education ministry said in a statement today. — Reuters