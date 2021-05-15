Singapore is in ‘Phase 2 (heightened alert)’ to curb Covid-19 spread. How is this different from past phases?

A food court at Our Tampines Hub on June 18, 2020, the last day of Phase 1. In Phase 2 (heightened alert), which starts tomorrow, no one will be allowed to dine in at food-and-beverage (F&B) establishments, including at hawker centres and coffee shops. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, May 15 — With the rise in Covid-19 community cases, Singapore will tighten its restrictions on movements and activities from tomorrow (May 16) until June 13.

Unlike the circuit breaker last year from April 7 to June 1 when all activities except essential ones were prohibited, this round of public health safety measures offer some room and respite for people to socialise and attend gatherings or events but with stricter limits.

However, the Government’s Covid-19 task force, which called this latest period a “heightened alert”, is still urging people to minimise social interactions and stay home as much as they can.

The chart below shows how some of the upcoming restrictions compare with previous phases of the reopening of the economy last year. ― TODAY