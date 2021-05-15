31 new Covid-19 infections in Singapore, including 19 community cases

File photo of Changi Airport, Singapore. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, May 15 — Singapore reported 31 new cases of Covid-19 today (May 15), 19 of which were in the wider community.

Of the community cases, 17 are linked to previous cases while the other two are not.

“Amongst them, 11 had already been placed on quarantine earlier,” said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a press statement today.

The other 12 cases are imported ones which had already been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore. Of these, seven are returning Singaporeans or Singapore permanent residents.

There are no new cases in the migrant worker dormitories, said MOH.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in Singapore now stands at 61,534.

“We are still working through the details of the cases, and further updates will be shared via the MOH press release that will be issued tonight,” MOH said. ― TODAY